Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/07 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

19 July 2021, 14:46

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:

  • Shadow International Development Minister & Labour MP, Yasmin Qureshi
  • Chairman and Chief Executive of The Hippodrome Casino, Simon Thomas
  • Assistant Comment Editor for the Telegraph, Madeline Grant
  • Conservative MP, Richard Holden

Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter or send in your questions for Iain and the panel here.

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

'It was incoherent': Iain Dale blasts Boris Johnson's 'levelling up' speech

'It was incoherent': Iain Dale blasts Boris Johnson's 'levelling up' speech
'I receive more racism now than I did 30 years ago, because of social media'

'I receive more racism now than I did 30 years ago, because of social media'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/07 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/07 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07: Watch again

'Let's support England footballers taking the knee. Let's support them doing it.'

'Let's not just respect England footballers taking the knee. Let's support them doing it'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 12/07: Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 12/07: Watch again

England fans booing other national anthems 'shouldn't happen', Peter Shilton argues

England fans booing other national anthems 'shouldn't happen', Peter Shilton argues
UK could play role in 'curbing China's ecological excesses', journalist tells LBC

UK could play role in 'curbing China's ecological excesses', journalist tells LBC

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Proof of two jabs will be needed for nightclub entry from October
Covid jabs are being rolled out to clinically vulnerable children over the age of 12

Covid jabs will be rolled out to vulnerable children over the age of 12
Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson holds press briefing on 'Freedom Day'

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson holds press briefing on 'Freedom Day'
What time is Boris Johnson's 'Freedom Day' speech today?

What time is Boris Johnson's 'Freedom Day' speech today?

The Mayor of London has asked people to continue wearing masks in crowded spaces.

Sadiq Khan urges public to keep wearing face masks after 'Freedom Day'
Sir Keir Starmer launched a scathing attack on the government's handling of the pandemic

'Chaos, confusion and cronyism': Starmer slams PM and Chancellor over isolation U-turn
The NHS Covid app will not be tweaked to be less sensitive

'Pingdemic': NHS Covid app won't be tweaked to be less sensitive, PM confirms
Charles and Camilla greeted visitors outside the cathedral.

Prince Charles and Camilla visit Exeter Cathedral without face masks
James O'Brien questions 'Freedom Day': 'What is the freedom here?'

James O'Brien scrutinises 'Freedom Day': 'What is the freedom here?'
James O'Brien responds to PM's rapid U-turn on self isolation

James O'Brien responds to PM's rapid U-turn on self isolation