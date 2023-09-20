Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/09 | Watch Again

20 September 2023, 13:45

Watch Again: Cross Question with Iain Dale | 19/09/23

By Georgina Greer

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Alicia Kearns - Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton & Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee
  • Dom Joly - Comedian and writer
  • Siobhain McDonagh - Labour MP for Mitcham and Morden
  • Matthew Lesh - Director of Public Policy and Communications at the Institute of Economic Affairs

