Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/10 | Watch again

19 October 2022, 21:22

By Abbie Reynolds

Watch Wednesday's Cross Question again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Nadia Whittome - Labour MP for Nottingham East
  • Jimmy McLoughlin - Former adviser on business and technology to Theresa May while she was Prime Minister - and the host of the podcast 'Jimmy's Jobs of the Future'
  • Simon Marks - LBC's US Correspondent
  • Charlie Rowley - Conservative commentator, who was Special Adviser to Prime Minister Theresa May (2017-2019) and later Michael Gove (2019-2022)

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it live on Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/10 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/10 | Watch again

Exclusive
Nadine Dorries said the reason the Tories are currently set to lose the next election was because they ousted Boris Johnson

Tories currently set to 'absolutely lose' a general election 'because of what we did to Boris Johnson', says Dorries

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/10 | Watch again

Iain Dale delivers brutal monologue on Liz Truss’ first weeks as PM

Iain Dale delivers brutal monologue on Liz Truss’ first weeks as PM

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/09 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/09 | Watch again

San Fran

'The world needs Britain to have its Monarch': San Fran caller who woke up at 2 AM to watch state funeral

Cross Q

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/09 | Watch again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/09 | Watch again

Cross Questions

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/09 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/08 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/08 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/08 | Watch again

Caller's devastating terminal cancer fight leaves LBC listeners in tears

Iain Dale chokes up after caller's devastating terminal cancer story

'The establishment have won': Iain Dale's attack on media 'stitch-up' in Tory campaign

'The establishment have won': Iain Dale's attack on media 'stitch-up' in Tory campaign

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Paedophile Mark Thompson has been given permission to go on holiday

Paedophile who admitted assaulting two young girls allowed to go on holiday before sentencing
A plane has been detained at Stansted

Plane moved to 'secure area' of Stansted Airport as police rush to deal with 'security alert'
Krishnan Guru-Murthy has apologised unreservedly for swearing at Steve Baker

Channel 4 presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy 'apologises unreservedly' for swearing at Tory minister Steve Baker
TKorStretch was stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival

Police arrest men on suspicion of murdering rapper at Notting Hill Carnival

Dave Ward of the CWU

'A mood of rebellion' brewing: Royal Mail, BT and Openreach staff to go on strike tomorrow in one of the year's biggest walkouts
In a nightmare day for the PM the Home Secretary quit, followed by the chief whip amid chaos over a vote on fracking

Bullying row surrounds ‘farce’ fracking vote as Chief Whip walks out… hours after Home Secretary quit
Liz Truss departs Downing Street for PMQs in London

'Liz Truss is on a narrow path which is getting narrower all the time' says Tory peer

Andrew Marr said the Tories could be on the brink of civil war

Andrew Marr: 'Lets try civil war', chaotic Tories decide, after Shapps replaces Braverman as Home Secretary
Foreign Secretary says Iranian regime 'trying to blame everybody but themselves' as oppression of people 'bubbling up'

Foreign Secretary says Iranian regime trying to blame 'everybody but themselves' as oppression of people 'bubbling up'
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/10 | Watch again