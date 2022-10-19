Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/10 | Watch again

By Abbie Reynolds

Watch Wednesday's Cross Question again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Nadia Whittome - Labour MP for Nottingham East

Jimmy McLoughlin - Former adviser on business and technology to Theresa May while she was Prime Minister - and the host of the podcast 'Jimmy's Jobs of the Future'

Simon Marks - LBC's US Correspondent

Charlie Rowley - Conservative commentator, who was Special Adviser to Prime Minister Theresa May (2017-2019) and later Michael Gove (2019-2022)

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it live on Global Player.