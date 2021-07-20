Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/07 | Watch Live from 8pm

20 July 2021, 16:41

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:

  • Commentator, Jonathan Lis
  • Labour MP, Navendu Mishra
  • Conservative MP, Pauline Latham
  • LibDem LGA leader, Joe Harris

Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter or send in your questions for Iain and the panel here.

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/07 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/07 | Watch again

'It was incoherent': Iain Dale blasts Boris Johnson's 'levelling up' speech

'It was incoherent': Iain Dale blasts Boris Johnson's 'levelling up' speech
'I receive more racism now than I did 30 years ago, because of social media'

'I receive more racism now than I did 30 years ago, because of social media'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/07 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/07 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07: Watch again

'Let's support England footballers taking the knee. Let's support them doing it.'

'Let's not just respect England footballers taking the knee. Let's support them doing it'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 12/07: Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 12/07: Watch again

England fans booing other national anthems 'shouldn't happen', Peter Shilton argues

England fans booing other national anthems 'shouldn't happen', Peter Shilton argues

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

24-year-old Ateeq Rafiq died in hospital in 2018 after his neck became trapped under a chair at the Vue cinema in Star City, Birmingham

Vue Entertainment fined £750,000 over cinema seat death

Crowds of beach-goers at Lyme Regis in Dorset over the weekend

UK records hottest day of year so far as mercury hits 32.2C at Heathrow
A man has been arrested after member of the hospital's staff was stabbed

Man, 21, arrested after female NHS worker stabbed in Wolverhampton hospital
Shelagh Fogarty's fiery clash with caller over jab passports

Shelagh Fogarty's fiery clash with caller condemning Covid passports
One in ten online Brits have installed and then deleted the NHS Covid app

'Pingdemic': One in three Brits either abusing or deleting NHS Covid app - survey
The Labour MP wrote to the Transport Secretary

Labour piles on the pressure over rules for people double jabbed outside the UK
The capsule successfully landed with Jeff Bezos and the rest of the crew.

Billionaire Jeff Bezos' New Shepard space flight successfully lands back on Earth
Norway's beach handball team fined €1,500 for not wearing bikini bottoms

Norway's beach handball team fined €1,500 for not wearing bikini bottoms
Caller, whose sister had cancer operation cancelled five times, backs vaccine passports

Caller, whose sister had cancer operation cancelled five times, backs vaccine passports
James O'Brien responds to Cummings' new shocking accusations against PM

James O'Brien responds to Cummings' new shocking accusations against PM