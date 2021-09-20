Cross Question with Iain Dale: 20//09 Watch LIVE

20 September 2021, 17:06

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:

  • John McDonnell, Labour MP and former Shadow Chancellor
  • Andrea Leadsom, Conservative MP and former Cabinet member
  • Layla Moran, Liberal Democrat MP
  • Polly Toynbee, Guardian Columnist and author

Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

