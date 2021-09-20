Eddie Mair 4pm - 7pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 20//09 Watch LIVE
20 September 2021, 17:06
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.
The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:
- John McDonnell, Labour MP and former Shadow Chancellor
- Andrea Leadsom, Conservative MP and former Cabinet member
- Layla Moran, Liberal Democrat MP
- Polly Toynbee, Guardian Columnist and author
Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
