Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/11 | Watch Again

20 November 2023, 21:24
Cross Question 20/11: Watch again
You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Baroness Shami Chakrabarti - Labour peer and former Shadow Attorney General
- Greg Smith - Conservative MP for Buckingham
- Chris Daw KC - Criminal barrister at Millennium Chambers
- Tim Montgomerie - Founding Editor of ConservativeHome
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.