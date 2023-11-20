Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/11 | Watch Again

20 November 2023, 21:24

Cross Question 20/11: Watch again

Yaman Mohammed

By Yaman Mohammed

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Baroness Shami Chakrabarti - Labour peer and former Shadow Attorney General
  • Greg Smith - Conservative MP for Buckingham
  • Chris Daw KC - Criminal barrister at Millennium Chambers
  • Tim Montgomerie - Founding Editor of ConservativeHome

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

