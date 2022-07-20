Eddie Mair 4pm - 6pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM
20 July 2022, 13:49
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio and you can watch it live from 8pm.
Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:
- Tim Loughton – Conservative MP and former Children’s Minister
- Toby Perkins – Labour MP and Shadow Minister for Further Education and Skills
- Salma Shah – Political commentator and former Special Advisor to Home Secretary Sajid Javid
- Yasmin Alibhai-Brown – Political commentator and The i columnist
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.