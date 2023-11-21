Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/11 | Watch Again

21 November 2023, 21:38

Cross Question 21/11: Watch again

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Carla Denyer - Co-leader of the Green Party of England and Wales.
  • Ben Bradley - Conservative MP for Mansfield, and the leader of Nottinghamshire County Council.
  • Ben Lake - Plaid Cymru MP for Ceredigion
  • Alys Denby [Alice] - Editor of the centre-right news commentary site CapX.

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

