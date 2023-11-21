Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/11 | Watch Again
21 November 2023, 21:38
Cross Question 21/11: Watch again
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Carla Denyer - Co-leader of the Green Party of England and Wales.
- Ben Bradley - Conservative MP for Mansfield, and the leader of Nottinghamshire County Council.
- Ben Lake - Plaid Cymru MP for Ceredigion
- Alys Denby [Alice] - Editor of the centre-right news commentary site CapX.
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.