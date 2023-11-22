Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/11 | Watch Again
22 November 2023, 21:42
Cross Question 22/11: Watch again
You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Ajmal Masroor - Imam and broadcaster
- Dr Linda Yueh - Economist based at the University of Oxford - and the author of books including 'The Great Crashes'
- Helen Morgan - Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire - who is the party's spokesperson for Housing, Communities and Local Government.
- Duncan Baker - Conservative MP for North Norfolk.
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.