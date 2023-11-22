Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/11 | Watch Again

Cross Question 22/11: Watch again

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Iain Dale was joined by:

Ajmal Masroor - Imam and broadcaster

Dr Linda Yueh - Economist based at the University of Oxford - and the author of books including 'The Great Crashes'

Helen Morgan - Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire - who is the party's spokesperson for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Duncan Baker - Conservative MP for North Norfolk.

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.