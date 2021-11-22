Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/11 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

22 November 2021, 15:05

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full here.

Jonathan Reynolds, Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary and Labour MP for Stalybridge and Hyde

Lord Ed Vaizey, Conservative peer, former MP and Minister

Natasha Devon, LBC Presenter and mental health campaigner

Ben Habib, Businessman, Daily Mail columnist and former Brexit Party MEP

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11 | Watch again

Owen Jones demands 'collective struggle' against institutional racism

Owen Jones demands 'collective struggle' against institutional racism

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/11 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11 | Watch again

Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes

Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes

Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale on Sunday 14/11 | Watch again

Israeli ambassador takes aim at 'extremist' protesters after being rushed away from LSE

Israeli ambassador takes aim at 'extremist' protesters after being rushed away from LSE

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/11 | Watch again

Iain Dale says it has been a truly unedifying and disastrous week for the Conservative Party.

LBC Views: It comes to something when John Major and David Mellor lecture about sleaze

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/11 | Watch again

Iain Dale Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/11 | Watch again

MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims

MPs 'grappled with their conscience' in Owen Paterson vote, Tory MP claims

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/11 | Watch again

Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'

Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/11 | Watch again

'Extinction' in 10 years for Pacific islands, Samoan climate activist warns

'Extinction' in 10 years for Pacific islands, Samoan climate activist warns

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/11 | Watch again

Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale

Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale
Rishi Sunak's budget was 'very clever politically', says economist

Rishi Sunak's budget was 'very clever politically', says economist
Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/10 | Watch again

Tory MP: This is the probably the greenest government we've ever had

Tory MP: This is the probably the greenest government we've ever had
Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

ULEZ: Transport Secretary Grant Shapps takes aim at Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

ULEZ: Transport Secretary Grant Shapps takes aim at Mayor of London Sadiq Khan
Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

The administration will affect 1.7 million customers across the UK

Bulb Energy: What should customers do as firm goes into special administration?
A police cordon at the scene of the double killing

Double murder probe after man and woman found dead in Somerset village
Gas prices are set to soar and more companies are set to go out of business

Gas prices: What happens if my energy supplier goes bust?

The Southend funeral of Sir David Amess has taken place

'Our hearts are shattered': Mourners gather for funeral of Southend MP Sir David Amess
The England manager extended his contract by two more years.

'Let’s enjoy the ride': Gareth Southgate signs extended England contract through to 2024
Boris

Bulb Energy enters special administration but will continue to serve 1.7m customers
Former Isis-bride Shamima Begum has insisted she did not hate Britain

'I didn’t hate Britain, I hated my life': Shamima Begum says she is willing to face trial in the UK
The line will start running in 2022.

Crossrail: Elizabeth line moves into 'dress rehearsal stage' ahead of 2022 opening
LBC Views: Bulb collapse shows gov must get a grip on energy

LBC Views: Govt must get a handle on energy amid Bulb collapse
Covid contract scandal: Revelations 'scratch the surface' of saga

Covid contract scandal: Revelations 'just scratch the surface' of saga