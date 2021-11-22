Eddie Mair 4pm - 7pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/11 | Watch LIVE from 8PM
22 November 2021, 15:05
You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full here.
Jonathan Reynolds, Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary and Labour MP for Stalybridge and Hyde
Lord Ed Vaizey, Conservative peer, former MP and Minister
Natasha Devon, LBC Presenter and mental health campaigner
Ben Habib, Businessman, Daily Mail columnist and former Brexit Party MEP
