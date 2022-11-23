Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/11 | Watch again

23 November 2022, 13:59

By Sam Sholli

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale is joined on Wednesday for the agenda-setting debate show by:

Flick Drummond - Conservative MP for Meon Valley

Steve Richards - Broadcaster, author and host of the 'Rock & Roll Politics' podcast (which is available on Global Player)

Lance Forman - Managing director of smoked salmon producer H. Forman & Sons and a former MEP for the Brexit Party and later the Conservatives

Caroline Russell - Green Party member of both the London Assembly and Islington Council

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it live on Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question 22/11/2022 - Watch again

Cross Question 22/11/2022 - Watch again

Iain Dale 21/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/11 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/11 | Watch Again

cq

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/11 | Watch again

Matt Hancock was ‘hung out to dry’ on I’m a Celebrity, says Iain Dale

Matt Hancock was ‘hung out to dry’ on I’m a Celebrity, says Iain Dale

Iain EU

Iain Dale: It was never fair that only people from EU should have free access to UK

Iain Dale Cross Question 09/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/11 | Watch again

Iain Dale 08/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/11 | Watch again

Iain Dale 07/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/11 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/11 | Watch Again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/11 | Watch Again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/10 | Watch Again

Iain Dale's Cross Question 26/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain Dale Cross Question 24/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/10 | Watch again

Liz Truss after her resignation statement today

Analysis by Iain Dale: Tories must get a grip or face election wipeout - but the die may already be cast
Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/10 | Watch again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Germany suffered a shock defeat to Japan

World Cup of shocks: Now Japan beat Germany in second stunning upset - after Argentina lost to Saudis
The Germany team cover their mouths in their team photo in protest

German players cover their mouths in Qatari stadium in protest over OneLove armbands

Smells the cat got into the luggage

Airport security 'shocked' to find cat packed in passenger's luggage

Sarah Sands and her three sons

Mother describes how she knifed paedophile neighbour to death after he abused three of her sons
Bee Rowlatt shared the picture of her child stuffed in the luggage rack looking at their phone

Mother’s fury after she’s forced to stuff her child into a luggage rack on packed train - after paying over £180
1

Dad’s pays tribute to ‘beautiful’ daughters, 1 & 3, & wife killed in Nottingham fire, calling it a ‘cruel crime'
Woman who sent police dashcam footage of a driver undertaking her was threatened with prosecution herself because it showed she was in the wrong lane

Woman driver who shared dashcam of man swerving into her is also punished for lane-hogging

Police release e-fit of man after attempted abduction in Southampton

12-year-old boy grabbed by stranger and told to 'come with me' before punching man in the ribs
Nick Ferrari RMT Strikes

Nick Ferrari clashes with lifelong Tory voter over his surprise support for RMT strikes

Egg Farmer Explains to James O'Brien reason for egg shortage

Egg farmer explains reasons for supermarket egg shortages to James O'Brien