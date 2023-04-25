Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/04 | Watch Again

Iain Dale 25/04/23

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Catherine West – Shadow Minister for Asia and the Pacific, and Labour MP for Hornsey and Wood Green.

Lord (Richard) Harrington – Conservative peer, former Minister of State for Refugees, and former Conservative MP for Watford.

Christina McAnea – General Secretary of UNISON.

Dan Hodges – political commentator at the Mail on Sunday.

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.