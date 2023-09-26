Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/09 | Watch Again

Watch Again: Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/09

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Lord (Kim) Darroch – Crossbench peer, former British Ambassador to the United States, former UK National Security Advisor and former UK Permanent Representative to the European Union.

Sophia Gaston – Head of Foreign Policy and UK Resilience at Policy Exchange think-tank.

Alex Crowley – former Political Adviser to Boris Johnson as Prime Minister, and Senior Adviser to Boris Johnson's leadership campaign.

Jo Phillips – political journalist and commentator.

