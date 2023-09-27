Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/09 | Watch Again

27 September 2023, 21:38

Watch Again: Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/09

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Sir Martin Sorrell – Founder and Executive Chairman of S4 Capital and Founder of WPP.
  • Baroness (Natalie) Bennett – Green Party peer and former Leader of the Green Party.
  • Baroness (Kate) Fall – Conservative peer and former Deputy Chief of Staff to David Cameron as Prime Minister.
  • Akiko Hart – Interim Director of Liberty.

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

