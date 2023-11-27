Ali Miraj 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/11 | Watch Again
27 November 2023, 21:29
Cross Question 27/11: Watch again
You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Khalid Mahmood - Labour MP for Birmingham Perry Barr
- Jayne Ozanne - Chair of the Ban Conversion Therapy Coalition and former government advisor on LGBT issues - who recently resigned in protest from the Church of England’s General Synod.
- Richard Graham - Conservative MP for Gloucester
- Baroness (Claire) Fox - Non-affiliated peer, director and founder of the Academy of Ideas think-tank, and author of the book 'I Find That Offensive!'.
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.