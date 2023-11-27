Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/11 | Watch Again

By Amelia Frei

You can watch Monday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

Khalid Mahmood - Labour MP for Birmingham Perry Barr

Jayne Ozanne - Chair of the Ban Conversion Therapy Coalition and former government advisor on LGBT issues - who recently resigned in protest from the Church of England’s General Synod.

Richard Graham - Conservative MP for Gloucester

Baroness (Claire) Fox - Non-affiliated peer, director and founder of the Academy of Ideas think-tank, and author of the book 'I Find That Offensive!'.

