Cross Question with Iain Dale: 28/06 Watch live from 8pm

28 June 2021, 14:17 | Updated: 28 June 2021, 14:34

By Tim Dodd

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:

  • Tory MP for Hitchin & Harpenden, Bim Afolami
  • Guardian columnist & writer, Gaby Hinsliff
  • Director of Centre for Policy Studies, Robert Colvile
  • Chair of London's Environment Committee, Zack Polanski

Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter or send in your questions for Iain and the panel here.

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 23/06 Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 23/06 Watch again

The Tory peer was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

Tory peer brands use of term 'white privilege' the 'left-wing version of apartheid'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 22/06 Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 22/06 Watch again

Iain Dale asked the question during the regular Cross Question debate show

'Do you think Matt Hancock should resign?' Iain Dale questions ex-Tory MP
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 21/06 Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 21/06 Watch again

Manchester Arena bombing survivor: 'I don't want to place too much blame on the security'

Manchester Arena bombing survivor: 'I don't want to place too much blame on the security'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 16/06 Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 16/06 watch again

'Get over Brexit', commentator says, as UK-Australia trade deal is signed

'Get over Brexit', commentator says, as UK-Australia trade deal is signed

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

A huge fire has broken out at Elephant and Castle

Elephant and Castle station engulfed in 'fireball' as firefighters race to the scene
New research suggests a third Oxford/AstraZeneca booster jab could boost immunity

Third Oxford/AstraZeneca jab 'could be effective booster' to tackle Covid variants
West Midlands Police posted a photo of the damage (@ResponseWMP)

Officer taken to hospital after 'mindless thugs' hurl brick at police car
Matt Hancock resigned when the CCTV footage emerged on Friday

Camera that caught Matt Hancock kissing aide has been disabled
Terrible weather and Covid-19 have made for a bumpy start to Wimbledon 2021

Wimbledon: Thunderstorms and Covid-19 dampens tournament as Johanna Konta withdraws
McLeod will be sentenced in September

Birmingham stabbings: Defendant admits manslaughter after eight people attacked
The boy was apparently misheard by his teacher

Primary school boy referred to Prevent programme after teacher mishears 'alms' as 'arms'
Robert Buckland has asked the Parole Board to reconsider their decision to release Colin Pitchfork from prison

Justice Secretary hopes Parole Board will 'swiftly' reconsider Colin Pitchfork release
'Enough is enough' caller tells James O'Brien on Hancock resignation

'Enough is enough': James O'Brien caller reacts to Hancock resignation
Nick Ferrari hit out at the plans which see hundreds of students forced to isolate

'Three hundred children forced to stay at home due to one case? Absurd!'