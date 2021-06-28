Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 28/06 Watch live from 8pm
28 June 2021, 14:17 | Updated: 28 June 2021, 14:34
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.
Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel
The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:
- Tory MP for Hitchin & Harpenden, Bim Afolami
- Guardian columnist & writer, Gaby Hinsliff
- Director of Centre for Policy Studies, Robert Colvile
- Chair of London's Environment Committee, Zack Polanski
Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter or send in your questions for Iain and the panel here.