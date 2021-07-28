Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/07: Watch LIVE from 8pm

28 July 2021, 16:36

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:

  • Tory MP, Andrea Jenkyns
  • Chief Executive of the TaxPayers' Alliance, John O'Connell
  • Green Party Deputy Leader, Amelia Womack
  • Labour Councillor, Maurice Mcleod

Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Wednesday.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter or send in your questions for Iain and the pannel here.

