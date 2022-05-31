Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm
31 May 2022, 13:40
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch it live here.
Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:
- Keith Prince – Conservative London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge
- Kate Ferguson – Deputy Political Editor of The Sun
- George Monbiot – Environmental campaigner and The Guardian columnist
- Njambi McGrath – Comedian and political commentator
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.