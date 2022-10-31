Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/10 | Watch Again

31 October 2022, 21:39

By Abbie Reynolds

Watch Monday's Cross Question again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Baroness (Nicky) Morgan - Conservative peer & former Education Secretary and Culture Secretary
  • Nimco Ali - Independent Adviser to the Government on Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls & Chief Executive of The Five Foundation
  • Helen Morgan - Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, who is the party’s spokesperson for Housing, Communities and Local Government
  • Oliver Kamm - Leader writer and columnist for The Times

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it live on Global Player.

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Iain Dale's Cross Question 26/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

Iain Dale Cross Question 24/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/10 | Watch again

Liz Truss after her resignation statement today

Analysis by Iain Dale: Tories must get a grip or face election wipeout - but the die may already be cast

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/10 | Watch again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/10 | Watch again

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/10 | Watch again

Exclusive
Nadine Dorries said the reason the Tories are currently set to lose the next election was because they ousted Boris Johnson

Tories currently set to 'absolutely lose' a general election 'because of what we did to Boris Johnson', says Dorries

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/10 | Watch again

Iain Dale delivers brutal monologue on Liz Truss’ first weeks as PM

Iain Dale delivers brutal monologue on Liz Truss’ first weeks as PM

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/09 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/09 | Watch again

San Fran

'The world needs Britain to have its Monarch': San Fran caller who woke up at 2 AM to watch state funeral
Cross Q

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/09 | Watch again

Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/09 | Watch again

Cross Questions

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/09 | Watch again

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

Rishi Sunak's Prevent plan for critics of Britain 'very slippery slope', Iain Dale says

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview

Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

The scene of the crash tonight

Two 'girls' left with 'significant injuries' after bus crashes into motorbike in East London
Andrew Marr on LBC tonight

Andrew Marr says Braverman is 'swimming hard' and compares Commons speech to 'disgusting' sewage leak
Elon Musk has fired Twitter's board and wants to charge people to keep their blue ticks

Elon Musk dissolves Twitter's board making him sole director of social media firm

Finchley Road Underground Station

Man arrested for attempted murder after commuter shoved onto tube tracks and another two attacked
Suella Braverman was addressing MPs in the Commons on migration one day after a firebomb attack on a processing centre in Dover

Britain facing 'an invasion of our southern coast' and asylum system is broken, Home Secretary admits
London Underground and National Rail signs

When are the November rail strikes? National Rail and London Underground confirm new dates

Royal Mail post man walking

When are the Royal Mail postal strikes in November?

Fire breaks out the scene on Sunday as emergency services investigate migrants are evacuated

Police search Bucks home after man, 66, firebombs Dover migrant centre then kills himself

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 31/10 | Watch again

Addiction experts

‘British culture itself is dependent on alcohol’: Charity CEO unpacks the difficulty of tackling addictions