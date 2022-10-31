Ian Payne 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/10 | Watch Again
31 October 2022, 21:39
Watch Monday's Cross Question again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Baroness (Nicky) Morgan - Conservative peer & former Education Secretary and Culture Secretary
- Nimco Ali - Independent Adviser to the Government on Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls & Chief Executive of The Five Foundation
- Helen Morgan - Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, who is the party’s spokesperson for Housing, Communities and Local Government
- Oliver Kamm - Leader writer and columnist for The Times
