Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm
30 May 2022, 13:37
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch it live here.
Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:
- Lord Daniel Moylan: Conservative peer and former adviser to Boris Johnson
- Jo Phillips: Political journalist and commentator
- Freddie Sayers: Executive Editor at UnHerd
- Danielle Boxall: Taxpayers Alliance
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.