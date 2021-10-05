Tom Swarbrick 4pm - 7pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm
5 October 2021, 17:28 | Updated: 5 October 2021, 17:44
Cross Question is live form the Conservative party conference in Manchester from 8pm and you can watch live here.
Tonight, Iain Dale is joined on the agenda-setting news programme by:
- Simon Hart: Secretary of State for Wales and Conservative MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire
- Albie Amankona: Co-founder of Conservatives Against Racism For Equality
- Shabnam Nasimi: Director of Conservative Friends of Afghanistan and Conservative Party activist
- Ems Barr: Former special advisor to Grant Shapps
- Theo Usherwood: LBC's Political Editor
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch on Twitter, Youtube and Global Player.