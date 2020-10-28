Cross Question with Iain Dale: US Election Special | watch from 8pm

The US Election Special of Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's brand new Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.

Will it be Donald Trump or Joe Biden who will enter the White House?

With one week until US election night, Iain Dale is joined by expert panellists:

- Anthony Scaramucci, former White House comms director

- James Delingpole, political writer and journalist

- Bonnie Greer, writer and commentator

- Kate Andrews, economist

- Simon Marks, LBC's Washington Correspondent

Cross Question with Iain Dale will be broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Wednesday.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.