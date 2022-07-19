Eddie Mair 4pm - 6pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm
19 July 2022, 13:51 | Updated: 19 July 2022, 16:50
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch it live here.
Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:
- Alec Shelbrooke – Conservative MP and UK Head of Delegation to the NATO Assembly
- Charlie Rowley – former Special Advisor to the Secretary of State for Levelling Up
- Drew Hendry – SNP MP and party spokesperson on international trade
- Polly Toynbee – The Guardian columnist
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.