Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

19 July 2022, 13:51 | Updated: 19 July 2022, 16:50

By Seán Hickey

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio from 8pm and you can watch it live here.

Iain Dale is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:

  • Alec Shelbrooke – Conservative MP and UK Head of Delegation to the NATO Assembly
  • Charlie Rowley – former Special Advisor to the Secretary of State for Levelling Up
  • Drew Hendry – SNP MP and party spokesperson on international trade
  • Polly Toynbee – The Guardian columnist

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on Youtube, Twitter and Global Player.

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/07

Tory leadership contestant Kemi Badenoch has said any racial prejudice she has encountered "is always from the left"

Kemi Badenoch says any racial prejudice she has encountered 'is always from the left'

Nadhim Zahawi speaks to Iain Dale

Zahawi tells teachers and nurses to 'be disciplined' amid calls for pay rise

Matt Hancock: 'Threat' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted

Matt Hancock: 'Risk' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted

Brits voted for Boris as they were 'horrified' by prospect of Corbyn, Iain Dale states

Brits voted for Boris as they were 'horrified' by prospect of Corbyn, Iain Dale states

Iain Dale takes on caller who has 'no sympathy' for barristers' strike

Iain Dale takes on caller who has 'no sympathy' for barristers' strike

A Conservative MP has hit out at the RMT Union strikes as he branded the General Secretary Mick Lynch a 'marxist'

Tory MP calls RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch a 'marxist' and 'waste of space'

Theo Paphitis: The only thing Boris has delivered is to 'f*** business'

Theo Paphitis: The only thing Boris has delivered is to 'f*** business'

Exclusive
Duchess of York tells Iain Dale she will stand by Prince Andrew

Duchess of York vows to stand by 'very, very good and very kind' Prince Andrew

Tory MP: Criticisms of Rwanda are 'very, very racist'

Criticisms of Tory Rwanda migrant plans are 'very, very racist', MP claims

ECHR 'no longer fit for purpose' after blocking Rwanda flight, Richard Tice says

ECHR 'no longer fit for purpose' after blocking Rwanda flight, Richard Tice says

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/06

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/06

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/06

'Do you think that Boris Johnson is honest?': LBC listener puts Lord Frost on the spot

'Do you think that Boris Johnson is honest?': LBC caller puts Lord Frost on the spot

Sir Cliff Richard has said "can’t imagine" how he will "ever get over" being falsely accused of child sexual assault allegations

I'll never get over ordeal of being falsely accused, says Sir Cliff Richard
Andrew Marr and Iain Dale react as the result of the vote comes in

Boris survives as PM: Watch Andrew Marr and Iain Dale's instant response
Boris Johnson faces a confidence vote this evening

Iain Dale's analysis: Tory infighting must stop if they want a chance at the next election
Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/06

Boris Johnson is like a tin of baked beans, says Tory London AM

Boris Johnson is like a tin of baked beans, says Tory London AM
Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/05

Tory peer: There was 'no prohibition' on parties during Covid lockdown

Tory peer: There was 'no prohibition' on parties during Covid lockdown
Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/05

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Liz Truss remain in the Conservative Party leadership race

Kemi Badenoch eliminated from the Tory leadership race leaving Sunak, Mordaunt and Truss
A firefighter battles a blaze near Landiras in Gironde, southwestern France

Ferocious wildfires rage in Europe as thousands of homes evacuated
A swimmer is missing at sea after entering the water near Clacton Pier

Swimmer missing at sea and five others rescued near Clacton Pier
Supermarket shoppers face £454 extra to yearly grocery bill

Supermarket shoppers face £454 extra to yearly grocery bill as inflation rises
Aden Pearson died after being hit by his brother, who drove drunk to look for him

Drink-driver who went to check his brother was safe accidentally hit him and killed him
Prince Harry warns of 'global assault on democracy and freedom'

Prince Harry blasts Roe v Wade ruling as 'global assault on democracy and freedom'
Tobias Ellwood tweeted yesterday that he was in Moldova

Tobias Ellwood MP stripped of Tory party whip after abstaining in confidence vote
Grant Shapps says transport industry can't cope with extreme weather

'UK not built to stand 40C': Shapps says transport can't cope with extreme weather
Matt Hancock explains why he's backing Rishi Sunak to be Tory leader

Matt Hancock explains why he's backing Rishi Sunak to be Tory leader
Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry after UN speech

Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry after UN speech - 'Buy the bloke a Peroni!'