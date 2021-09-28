Eddie Mair 4pm - 7pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm
28 September 2021, 15:27
Cross Question is live from the Labour Party conference in Brighton from 8pm. Watch live here.
Today the LBC host is joined for the agenda-setting programme by:
- Miatta Fahnbulleh: Chief Executive of the New Economics Foundation
- Barry Gardiner: Labour MP for Brent North
- Mary Bousted: General Secretary of the National Education Union
You can get involved by calling LBC on 0345 60 60 973.
Tweet @LBC or text 84850.
Cross Question with Iain Dale will is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Twitter or send in your questions for Iain and the pannel here.