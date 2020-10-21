Eddie Mair 4pm - 7pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm
21 October 2020, 18:19
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.
The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis
Labour MP Sarah Jones
Liberal Democrat MP Munira Wilson
Comedian Geoff Norcott
Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Wednesday.
You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.