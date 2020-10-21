Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.

The agenda-setting debate programme with Iain Dale sees the LBC host joined by panellists:

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis

Labour MP Sarah Jones

Liberal Democrat MP Munira Wilson

Comedian Geoff Norcott

Cross Question with Iain Dale is broadcast from 8pm-9pm every Wednesday.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.