Cross Question with Iain Dale18/07 | Watch again

18 July 2023, 22:15

Watch Again: Cross Question 18/07

By Abbie Reynolds

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Lord James Bethell - Conservative peer and former Health Minister
  • Annabel Denham - Deputy Comment Editor of the Daily Telegraph
  • James Schneider - Former Labour Party Director of Strategic Communications while Jeremy Corbyn was its leader - and also a co-founder of the campaign group Momentum
  • Stephen Farry - Deputy leader of the Alliance Party and MP for North Down

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.

