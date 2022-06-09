'Do you think that Boris Johnson is honest?': LBC caller puts Lord Frost on the spot

9 June 2022, 21:13 | Updated: 9 June 2022, 21:52

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Lord Frost was asked by a LBC caller if he thinks Boris Johnson is honest.

The caller's question comes as Boris Johnson is facing an investigation by Parliament's Privileges Committee over whether he misled Parliament about Partygate.

Evan in Slough put the question directly to Lord Frost, who joined Iain Dale for his show from a LBC studio.

Evan said: "Hi Lord Frost. Do you think that Boris Johnson is honest?"

Lord Frost replied: "Hi Evan. Yes, absolutely I do think he's honest."

The former Brexit negotiator then said that he has worked with Mr Johnson "as closely as anyone in the last few years".

Iain then asked: "Why do you think so many people think he isn't [honest]?"

Lord Frost replied: "There's a lot of history. There's a lot of people who very strongly dislike Boris Johnson. I think that colours it."

READ MORE: 'Turn benefits to bricks': PM sets out housing shake up to help claimants buy homes

READ MORE: Andrew Marr: 'If speeches could move wind turbines we'd be leaders in green energy'

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Exclusive
Sir Cliff Richard has said "can’t imagine" how he will "ever get over" being falsely accused of child sexual assault allegations

I'll never get over ordeal of being falsely accused, says Sir Cliff Richard

Andrew Marr and Iain Dale react as the result of the vote comes in

Boris survives as PM: Watch Andrew Marr and Iain Dale's instant response

Boris Johnson faces a confidence vote this evening

Iain Dale's analysis: Tory infighting must stop if they want a chance at the next election

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/06 | Watch again

Boris Johnson is like a tin of baked beans, says Tory London AM

Boris Johnson is like a tin of baked beans, says Tory London AM

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/05 | Watch again

Tory peer: There was 'no prohibition' on parties during Covid lockdown

Tory peer: There was 'no prohibition' on parties during Covid lockdown

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/05 | Watch again

Iain Dale spoke out about Boris Johnson after the publication of Sue Gray's report

Iain Dale: PM has 'big challenge' winning back trust of people who voted for him in 2019

Iain Dale slammed reports over a meeting between Boris Johnson and Sue Gray

Iain Dale slams allegations PM pressured Sue Gray to drop report as 'borderline corrupt'

Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch live from 8pm

Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch again

Cross Question 18/05 | Watch

Cross Question 18/05 | Watch again

EU 'playing fast and loose' with peace in Northern Ireland, ex-DUP leader warns

EU 'playing fast and loose' with peace in Northern Ireland, ex-DUP leader warns

Govt 'don't know what they're doing' on NI Protocol, Tory peer insists

Govt 'don't know what they're doing' on NI Protocol, Tory peer insists

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/05 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/05 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Beergate vs. Partygate: Tory and Labour MPs go toe-to-toe defending leaders

Beergate vs. Partygate: Tory and Labour MPs go toe-to-toe defending leaders
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/05 | Watch again

Northern Ireland veteran brands Sinn Féin 'murderers' following election victory

Northern Ireland veteran brands Sinn Féin 'murderers' following election victory
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/05 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/05 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/05 | Watch again

Iain Dale takes on 'Russian sympathiser' who believes YouTubers over journalists

Iain Dale takes on 'Russian sympathiser' who believes 'random YouTubers' over journalists
Nadhim Zahawi on Iain Dale's show

Teacher declares 'we may as well stack shelves in Tesco' in row with Education Secretary

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jailed geologist's 15-year prison term is 'worse than a death sentence', say son-in-law

Jailed geologist's 15-year prison term in Iraq 'worse than death sentence', says son-in-law
Two bodies have been recovered from Roadford Lake in Devon

Two bodies recovered from Devon lake after boat capsized

Kirstie Allsopp has been campaigning for more relaxed visiting rules in hospitals.

Hospitals 'slow and unimaginative' with visiting rules post-Covid, says Kirstie Allsopp
Boris Johnson announced the housing plans today

'Turn benefits to bricks': PM sets out housing shake up to help claimants buy homes
Saudi-backed LIV International includes Lee Westwood and Phil Mickleson

PGA Tour suspends 17 top golfers for playing in the Saudi-backed LIV tournament
Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48, have been sentenced to death by 'firing squad'

Fury as two Brits captured in Ukraine sentenced to death by 'sham' Russian court
There will be widespread strike chaos on trains later this month

More train workers to go on strike later this month adding to travel chaos
Mike Tindall has said Prince Louis was on a 'sugar high' during the Jubilee Pageant

Prince Louis was 'high on sugar and having fun' at Jubilee Pageant, Mike Tindall reveals
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/06 | Watch again

I should not have sacked Boris Johnson over affair allegations, says former Tory leader

I should not have sacked Boris Johnson over affair allegations, says former Tory leader