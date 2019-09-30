Exclusive

Dominic Raab Tells LBC He Hopes Parliament Is Prorogued Again

Dominic Raab told Iain Dale that he hopes there is a Queen's Speech on 14th October - which would mean a second prorogation of Parliament.

Iain Dale asked: "Will there still be a Queen's Speech on 14th October?"

Raab responded: "I hope so. I think we need to turn the page."

Iain Dale replied: "That would mean a second prorogation, wouldn't it? By definition."

Raab said: "It might do."

Iain Dale then said: "It would have to."

Prorogation is normally a standard procedure that marks the recess period between the end of a parliamentary session and the state opening of Parliament.

However, the Government's recent prorogation of Parliament was deemed to be 'unlawful' by the Supreme Court. Another prorogation so close to the Brexit deadline would undoubtedly be controversial.

Dominic Raab Tells LBC He Hopes Parliament Is Prorogued Again. Picture: LBC

The Foreign Secretary then said: "The Supreme Court didn't rule one out, it just talked about the length of it.

"Why we want to do that, we want to turn the page, we want to move the country forward.

"The Prime Minister wants to be talking about the 20,000 more police we're getting put on the street, the new hospital upgrades, the levelling up of education.

It is the Labour party, and the Liberal Democrats, and the SNP that is holding this country back on Brexit but on all those other things."