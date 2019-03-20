Dominic Raab's Instant Reaction To Theresa May's Brexit Statement

20 March 2019, 20:55 | Updated: 20 March 2019, 21:31

Former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab gave his instant reaction to Theresa May’s Downing Street statement.

The Prime Minister addressed the nation on Wednesday night, saying her proposed delay to Article 50 was a “matter of personal regret”.

She urged MPs to get behind her deal, which is key to securing a Brexit extension from the remaining 27 EU leaders.

Mrs May added: "All MPs have been willing to say is what they don't want.

"Nearly three years have passed since the public have voted to leave the European Union… I came to office on a promise to deliver on that verdict."

Former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab was listening to Theresa May's statement live
Former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab was listening to Theresa May's statement live. Picture: LBC

The Prime Minister also told the public she was not prepared to delay Britain’s EU exit beyond June 30th.

“You want this stage of the Brexit process to be over and done with. I agree. I am on your side,” she said.

Mr Raab, who resigned as Brexit secretary over Mrs May's deal, was sitting in the LBC studio listening to the Prime Minister speak.

He gave his immediate reaction to Iain Dale.

Theresa May addressed the nation on Wednesday night
Theresa May addressed the nation on Wednesday night. Picture: PA

"If the EU wants to give us the common sense exit from the backstop, which I think unlocks this deal to pass through Parliament, because it is then acceptable to the UK, I think we leave with a deal," he said.

"If not, the EU can decide whether or not they want to accept an extension but the reality is we will leave at the end of June and that is the finality the British people want."

Watch the full response above.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

Theresa May scorns MPs as she heads to Brussels to ask for delay

British man killed in collision at 'Rednecks with Paychecks' off-road event

'Juvenile' Corbyn walks out of cross-party meeting after Independent Group members invited

Theresa May urges MPs to make a decision on Brexit

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage Vows To Tear Tories “Limb From Limb” If Article 50 Is Extended

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Lancashire woman goes missing