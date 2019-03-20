Dominic Raab's Instant Reaction To Theresa May's Brexit Statement

Former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab gave his instant reaction to Theresa May’s Downing Street statement.

The Prime Minister addressed the nation on Wednesday night, saying her proposed delay to Article 50 was a “matter of personal regret”.

She urged MPs to get behind her deal, which is key to securing a Brexit extension from the remaining 27 EU leaders.

Mrs May added: "All MPs have been willing to say is what they don't want.

"Nearly three years have passed since the public have voted to leave the European Union… I came to office on a promise to deliver on that verdict."

Former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab was listening to Theresa May's statement live. Picture: LBC

The Prime Minister also told the public she was not prepared to delay Britain’s EU exit beyond June 30th.

“You want this stage of the Brexit process to be over and done with. I agree. I am on your side,” she said.

Mr Raab, who resigned as Brexit secretary over Mrs May's deal, was sitting in the LBC studio listening to the Prime Minister speak.

He gave his immediate reaction to Iain Dale.

Theresa May addressed the nation on Wednesday night. Picture: PA

"If the EU wants to give us the common sense exit from the backstop, which I think unlocks this deal to pass through Parliament, because it is then acceptable to the UK, I think we leave with a deal," he said.

"If not, the EU can decide whether or not they want to accept an extension but the reality is we will leave at the end of June and that is the finality the British people want."

Watch the full response above.