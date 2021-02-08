Don't worry about Covid vaccine development speed, says leading GP

8 February 2021, 20:51 | Updated: 8 February 2021, 21:07

Don't worry about Covid vaccine development speed, says leading GP
Don't worry about Covid vaccine development speed, says leading GP. Picture: PA/LBC

By Sam Sholli

Leading GP Dr Sarah Jarvis has broken down why people "don't need to worry" about the speed at which Covid vaccines have been developed.

Her words have come as those over 70 who haven't been offered a Covid-19 vaccine in England are being urged to book an appointment.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock today announced almost 1 in 4 adults have had at least one jab.

So far, 91% of the over 80s have had their first jab, 95% of those aged 75-80, and 93% for care home residents.

Dr Jarvis told LBC's Iain Dale:"I would say there are lots of messages out there and I completely understand if you have been feeling nervous about [getting vaccinated] because unfortunately 'the University of Twitter' has been awash.

"But I have looked at every single one of these messages and I understand where they came from. I also understand that every single one of them is untrue."

Dr Jarvis then said that there are "so many reasons" behind why people "don't need to worry" about the speed at which Covid vaccines have been developed.

She explained: "If we think about why vaccines on average take 10 years to get out there, it's because when you start they have to know the genetic code and that can take a considerable time.

That was made available to the whole world by China in January last year.

"Next, you need to have money and funding, and that will often take months [or] maybe years. In this case, Governments were queuing up to fund vaccination programmes."

She added: "Next, you need to have the technology and what they've been able to do is to harness the technology of all the other vaccine research that has been done in the last 10 years..."

Dr Jarvis continued: "Then you need to have enough people getting involved in the trials. And often that will take months and that might delay it.

"But in this case, we've had 350,000 people in the UK alone who signed up for trials.

"Then when you start the trials, you have to have enough people getting the virus in both the placebo and the vaccine arm in order to see if there's a difference. Because we've got so much Covid around, that happened inn weeks rather than months or years."

Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

The professor was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

Professor involved in world-first Covid vaccine mixing trial explains how it will work
The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

'Why the delay?' - Labour questions quarantine hotel rollout time frame
The public health expert was speaking to Iain Dale

'Better border control is essential to protect vaccine rollout', health expert says
The free speech campaigner was speaking to Iain Dale

Free-speech campaigner tells LBC about 'stifling culture of restricted debate on campus'
The care home CEO was speaking to Iain Dale

Care home CEO tells LBC staff who refuse to be vaccinated will have to wear PPE
Holocaust Memorial Day: Survivors tell LBC their stories

Holocaust Memorial Day: Survivors tell LBC their stories

Iain Dale challenges Covid anti-vaxxer who has never taken medication

Iain Dale challenges Covid anti-vaxxer who has 'never taken medication'
72% of black Britons are unlikely to take Covid jab, Sir Geoff Palmer explains why

72% of black Britons are unlikely to have Covid jab: Sir Geoff Palmer theorises why

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

People will be required to get tested for Covid on day two and eight of quarantine after international travel

UK arrivals 'to be tested for Covid-19 on day 2 and 8 of quarantine'
Two girls have been hospitalised after being attacked by a dog

Girls, aged 2 and 3, hospitalised after being attacked by escaped guard dog
Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Jonathan Van Tam during a media briefing in Downing Street

South African Covid variant unlikely to become dominant in UK, says Prof Van-Tam
Alex Salmond will not give evidence about the Scottish Government's botched handling of harassment allegations against him

Alex Salmond won't give evidence in harassment claim handling inquiry
File photo: People push their luggage as they leave the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport

No contracts awarded for quarantine hotels despite policy starting next week
Matt Hancock has urged over 70s who haven't had a Covid jab to book an appointment

Over 70s who haven't had Covid jab urged to book appointment

UK coronavirus deaths have increased by 333 over the last 24 hours

UK records 333 more coronavirus deaths as over 14,000 cases reported
Boris Johnson visited a Covid test manufacturing facility in Derby on Monday

PM 'very confident' in Covid vaccines amid South African variant concerns
Postcodes in the UK where the South African variant has been detected are offered more Covid tests

Where has the South African Covid variant been found in the UK? Postcodes for mass testing revealed
PM 'gambling' by keeping borders open, virologist tells James O'Brien

Government 'gambling' by keeping borders open, virologist tells James O'Brien