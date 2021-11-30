Exclusive

Fan-led football review chair Tracey Crouch takes your calls | Watch again

By Seán Hickey

Tracey Crouch MP spoke to LBC listeners about the fan-led review into English football she chaired. Watch the full show here.

Conservative MP Tracey Crouch spoke about the reception her fan-led review had from the Premier League and clubs in the English top tier.

She also spoke about issues of club ownership, such as the recent takeover of Newcastle United.

Ms Crouch and Iain also broke down just how important football is to society, outside of just being a sport.

Watch the full phone-in with Tracey Crouch MP here.