Harvey Proctor's Emotional Appeal To Met Police To Settle His Claim

This is Harvey Proctor's emotional appeal to the Met Police to settle his "just" compensation claim so he can get on with his life.

Mr Proctor is the only living person who was falsely accused of being part of a VIP paedophile ring by fantasist 'Nick' - Carl Beech, who was jailed last month.

After receiving an apology by then Met Police Commissioner Sir Bernard Hogan-Howe for the more than 40 mistakes made by the force, Mr Proctor is now waiting for compensation.

And in a deeply emotional interview with Iain Dale, he urged the Met to finalise the deal so he can close that ugly chapter of his life.

He said: "I'm feeling better than I was and I'm going to see the fight through.

"There's no end to this. I sometimes think that the Metropolitan Police hope I will either go away or die. I have no choice in the latter matter, but I'm certainly not going to go away, either for myself or for my friends or for others who may have been in this situation to try to stop this happening to anyone else again."

Harvey Proctor was very emotional as he spoke to Iain Dale. Picture: LBC

When Iain asked if he could live a normal life, he responded: "It isn't a normal life. There is no normal life left for me until the Metropolitan Police are prepared to settle my just claim.

"I cannot decide what my life should be when you don't know what resources you have or haven't got for the future.

"So my life is in suspended animation until I get settlement from the Metropolitan Police. They know that. I appeal through this programme for them to settle with my lawyers on these matters."