Homeless Woman Lays Into Dame Louise Casey Over Big Sleepout Stunt

A woman who was made homeless took aim at homelessness expert Dame Louise Casey her her Big Sleepout stunt.

The caller lost her job with the Crown Estate which had tied accommodation, meaning she had nowhere to live.

Six years later, she revealed she still considers herself homeless and believes an event in which celebrities sleep in a safe outside environment for one night isn't going to help.

She told LBC: "I consider myself, under the terms that you were speaking, still homeless. I have not had access to a private toilet for six years.

"This is not acceptable in the United Kingdom in this day and age.

"What I say to you, Dame Louise Casey, is that this is not about a sleepover in Trafalgar Square with you and your hoi polloi friends reading bedtime stories.

"This is about building houses. This is about making developers accountable. This is about getting places that are now not being used in central London and made for homeless people.

"This is about getting the Church of England involved and sharing their money so that people do not have to live in this situation in this country."

