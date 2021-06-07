'I used to be racist now I'm not': Caller opens up in reaction to Ollie Robinson

7 June 2021, 22:46

By Fiona Jones

This caller told Iain Dale how he transformed his racist views through education, likening his journey to cricketer Ollie Robinson.

This conversation around race was in response to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) suspending bowler Ollie Robinson for historical racist and sexist tweets.

The posts were from 2012 and 2013 when Robinson was a teenager and were revealed while he was making his England debut.

The Prime Minister has backed Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden's statement that the ECB has gone "over the top" by suspending him and "should think again".

Caller Connor told Iain, "What I'm not hearing is people opening up a conversation to say I used to be racist and I was racist and now I'm not racist.

"I personally used to be racist and now I'm not racist, and if I were to be penalised for that anywhere, my way of going around business would be to say I used to be and this was the journey I took and here I am, punish me or not."

Connor grew up in the predominantly white town of Blackpool and "as a child what I saw on the media was constant refugee stories, 9/11, and people around me were racist and I would hear these racist slurs."

"As I've got older I find it disgusting, because I took a journey when I'd gone to university...and you meet people from different background and you start to learn racism can be turned on you yourself," he said, referencing England's part in Irish history.

"People are quick to come out and say I'm not racist, I'm not racist, but I'm not hearing anybody talk about the journey of why they're not racist anymore."

He told Iain that the only way to quell prejudice is to meet people from different background, saying that if he were Ollie Robinson he'd use his platform to open up a dialogue about racism and transforming views.

The cricketer told media: "I am embarrassed by the racist and sexist tweets that I posted over eight years ago, which have today become public. I am sorry, and I have certainly learned my lesson today.

"I want to make it clear that I'm not racist and I'm not sexist."I deeply regret my actions, and I am ashamed of making such remarks."

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE 07 June

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 07/06 watch again

The Tory MP was speaking to Iain Dale

Tory MP: It doesn't seem as if government followed science removing Portugal from green list
Rory Stewart: Boris Johnson's Government should be more careful with its spending

Rory Stewart: Boris Johnson's Government should be more careful with its spending
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 02/06 Watch Again

Covid: Talk of 'delaying of return to our freedom' is off the mark, says Darren Grimes

Covid: Talk of 'delaying of return to our freedom' is off the mark, says Darren Grimes
Lord Sumption told LBC there is no justification for delaying the 21 June lockdown end date

'No justification for delaying 21 June lockdown end date', Lord Sumption argues
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 01/06 Watch Again

The PM's former adviser was speaking to MPs earlier

'Crass, vulgar, egotist': Furious caller launches blistering attack on Dominic Cummings

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said they would "not be shy" in taking action to ensure that the UK abides by its international commitments

Brexit: EU warns it will act 'firmly' to ensure Northern Ireland Protocol is followed
A nine-year-old boy has been left seriously injured and the only survivor after a driver drove a pick-up truck into a family of five because they were Muslim

Boy, 9, left sole survivor of Muslim family killed in 'Islamophobic attack'
Tory MP Danny Kruger has been fined after his dog chased deer in Richmond Park

Tory MP Danny Kruger fined after dog chased Richmond Park deer
UK business chiefs called for support at the Treasury Select Committee

UK business chiefs warn 'generation' of firms could collapse after Covid strain
Aeroplane company bosses have urged Mr Johnson and Mr Biden to restart their countries' travel links

Restart travel between UK and US, aviation bosses tell Boris Johnson and Joe Biden
Abubakar Shekau, the leader of the terror group Boko Haram, has died following a fight with ISIS, rival militant groups have claimed.

Boko Haram leader 'dead after detonating explosives after battle with ISIS'
Abdul Hasib Elahi, 26, admitted 158 offences

'Sadistic' paedophile targeted 2,000 victims in 'industrial-scale offending'
UK aid spending is set to be cut by the Government

Foreign aid vote denied to Tory rebels as MPs bid to reverse cuts
Shelagh Fogarty left 'speechless' as primary schools tell girls to wear 'modesty shorts'

Shelagh Fogarty left 'speechless' as primary schools tell girls to wear 'modesty shorts'
'I can't see the point of suspending Ollie Robinson now'

Ollie Robinson has been 'hung out to dry' over 'pointless' suspension, says caller