"I Would Die For The Rights Of Gay People": Tory MP's Powerful Response

Conservative MP Daniel Kawczynski gave a very powerful answer when he was asked what cause he was so passionate about he would be willing to get arrested for.

Green Party leader Jonathan Bartley was arrested after joining the Extinction Rebellion protests yesterday in Trafalgar Square.

When a listener to Iain Dale's Cross Question asked what cause the panellists would be willing to get arrested for, Mr Kawczynski explained how he was very passionate about gay rights.

He said: "I'm very proud that on 9th November, I'm having a civil partnership in the House of Commons with my long-term Brazilian partner of nine years.

Daniel Kawczynski made a very powerful point on Cross Question. Picture: LBC

"I feel very very passionate about that because I was born in a very homophobic country, Poland, in Communist times where the Roman Catholic church and Communist state tried to explain to you that if you were homosexual, you were a deviant and you would be punished, that you would go to hell for being homosexual.

"And so I would fight for the right of young people, I would die for the right of young people to know and to be confident in their sexuality and not to be threatened or punished or blackmailed about their sexuality."