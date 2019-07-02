Watch The Moment Iain Dale Brands Nigel Farage As "Childish"

2 July 2019, 20:28

Iain Dale told Nigel Farage and his Brexit Party colleagues were "childish" after they turned their backs on the EU Parliament when the Union's anthem was played.

Telling Nigel Farage he admired him "greatly," Iain said that the Brexit Party leader had "brought shame" on his country.

The LBC host said he hoped Mr Farage would "look back on it and think it wasn't your finest hour."

Speaking from the EU Parliament in Strasbourg the MEP said: "Well, I doubt that Iain, I doubt that very much."

Iain Dale was addressing the Brexit Party turning their backs to the EU Parliament when the anthem was played at the opening session. Picture: LBC/EU Parl

Earlier on Tuesday newly-elected Brexit Party MEPs turned their backs on their colleagues in protest as the European Parliament opened its first session.

Nigel Farage, Ann Widdecombe and Annunziata Rees-Mogg all faced the wrong way as the EU anthem 'Ode to Joy' was played.

Watch the exchange in the video at the top of the page.

