Iain Dale calls out 'apologists' for China and Russia

2 December 2021, 21:44

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Iain Dale called out "apologists" for China and Russia "who want to deflect the argument onto America".

Iain made made the remark as he reflected on Labour MP Richard Burgon's appearance on LBC's Cross Question on Wednesday, in which the politician clashed with Tory MP Tim Loughton over China.

Iain said: "It is quite clear what is happening in China. It's quite clear what is happening in Russia.

"And you get so many apologists for these countries who want to deflect the argument onto America."

