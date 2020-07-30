Iain Dale challenges foreign policy chief who says UK must be more understanding of China

30 July 2020, 21:28 | Updated: 30 July 2020, 21:29

By Fiona Jones

"This sounds like appeasement to me": Iain Dale challenges foreign policy chief who says UK must "learn more" about China and "be less complacent."

Disputes between the UK and China over Hong Kong, tech giant Huawei and human rights abuses in Xinjiang have "seriously poisoned" relations between the two countries, Beijing's ambassador to London said.

Liu Xiaoming said the UK is at a "critical historical juncture" in how it treats China.

British Foreign Policy Group has conducted a report, calling for "Britain to try and find a middle ground between the complacency of the past and some of the paranoia that's starting to develop," according to their director Sophia Gaston.

Ms Gaston insisted the UK must gain a greater understanding of China and then think "strategically and critically" about how Sino-British relations will work in relation to infrastructure, higher education and business.

"It sounds like appeasement to me," Iain said.

Ms Gaston responded that this is the wrong way to look at it, agreeing that the UK must defend its liberal values but "it is not feasible nor productive to move our relationship with China" to something akin with North Korea, where active sanctions are in place.

Iain pointed out the reason the UK has taken exception to China is not only due to their Hong Kong security law and their terrible treatment of the Uighur Muslim: "You think it's us who needs to change our attitude rather than them."

Ms Gaston responded that the UK must be "pragmatic" in its approach to China and while it will not be easy, "it feels necessary for us to have a partnership with China."

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

Coronavirus: How COVID-19 changed countries and continents - and what the future is likely to hold

Coronavirus: UK sees highest daily total of COVID-19 cases for more than a month
Furious caller: "Carers should stop whinging and get their own coronavirus tests"

Furious caller: "Carers should stop whinging and get their own coronavirus tests"
First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed the changes in an exclusive interview

Pubs and restaurants will reopen indoors on Monday, Welsh First Minister confirms