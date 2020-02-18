Iain Dale in shock as caller says Extinction Rebellion activists must be "sterilised and sued"

18 February 2020

A caller told LBC that she would like Extinction Rebellion protesters to be "sterilised and sued" after they dug up a prized lawn at Trinity College in protest over the Cambridge university "destroying nature".

Donna from Kensington told Iain Dale: "I would like to ask any of the representatives from Extinction Rebellion, to put their money where their mouth is.

"If they care so much about if we are going to go into extinction. Then I will ask each and every one of them - men and women of childbearing age - to go and get sterilised"

Iain exclaimed in shock and Donna continued: "Yes, if they care so much, then don't bring children, don't put more people on the planet. Go get sterilised?"

Iain said: "That's that's quite a dramatic thing to suggest"

A caller told LBC that she would like Extinction Rebellion protesters to be "sterilised and sued". Picture: Global

"Well, they do dramatic things. Ripping up lawns," Donna responded, before adding: "I am trying to get into their mindset, the things they are doing and they are allowed to get away with it."

Although shocked Iain, added: "You are right. Population growth is probably one of the main drivers.

"If you believe that climate change is man made, then obviously you're right, that the population explosion, particularly in some parts of the world is going to make the issue far worse."

Donna explained that the "mayhem" caused by the group caused her sick husband to miss a hospital appointment.

She added: "And since the police is allowing them to vandalise and get away - the next time, they stopped me and I'm stuck in traffic and missed an appointment. I'm going to get into that taxi and lamp them."

Iain ended the call saying: "I've enjoyed your call Donna, I'm not quite sure I agree with the conclusions but I hear what you say."

