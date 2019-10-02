Iain Dale Takes On European Parliament Vice President Over Brexit Proposal

2 October 2019, 21:17 | Updated: 2 October 2019, 21:25

Watch Iain Dale take on the Vice President of the European Parliament over Johnson's Brexit proposals where he accused her of "falling for Mr Verhofstadt's propaganda."

The Vice President of the European Parliament Heidi Hautala said Boris Johnson's proposal "does not correspond to any of the requirements that the EU has set already in the Withdrawal Agreement on the backstop to protect the internal market and customs union."

"I'm afraid we have to be seriously prepared for a disorderly exit for the UK." Hautala said this could happen at the end of the month or later.

She then admitted she'd not read Boris Johnson's letter to Jean-Claude Juncker today but said she was "more or less aware" of the proposals.

Iain Dale suggested she read it and said: "It does contain detailed proposals as to how the border would work, it protects the integrity of the single market and it comes up with proposals for new customs arrangements."

Jean-Claude Juncker received Johnson's proposals today
Jean-Claude Juncker received Johnson's proposals today. Picture: PA

"If the European Union is seriously going to say that that is not a basis for negotiation then we might as well all give up and go home."

Hautala replied that it is a "very unusual proposal" to have checks on the manufacturer's side instead of at the physical border, which is something Johnson put forward to prevent a physical border on the island of Ireland.

Iain said it's not unusual as "that happens at ports all over Europe, in Rotterdam. A lot of the customs checks are conducted 5 miles away from the port of Rotterdam."

He then said Hautala had fallen for Mr Verhofstadt's propaganda, which she denied.

She said: "I'm not even sure that Boris Johnson wants a deal."

