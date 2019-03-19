Iain Dale Takes On Anti-Brexit Campaigner Femi Oluwole

19 March 2019, 20:58

Iain Dale locked horns with anti-Brexit campaigner Femi Oluwole - and LBC listeners were hooked.

The pair rowed over Britain’s looming departure from the EU, currently scheduled for March 29th.

Theresa May is due to write to European Council president Donald Tusk requesting an extension to Article 50.

Iain Dale locked horns with anti-Brexit campaigner Femi Oluwole
Iain Dale locked horns with anti-Brexit campaigner Femi Oluwole. Picture: LBC

Any delay needs the approval of all 27 remaining EU states, who meet at a summit in Brussels on Thursday.

Femi is from the anti-Brexit campaign group Our Future Our Choice and an advocate of a so-called People’s Vote.

He went up against Leave-supporting LBC presenter Iain and it was a fascinating debate.

