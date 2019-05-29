Iain Dale’s Cross Question: Live From 8pm

Iain Dale hosts the weekly Cross Question debate and you can watch it here live from 8pm.

In a week of disappointing EU election results for the main parties, leadership contests and investigations into anti-Semitism and expulsions from the Labour Party Iain Dale and four panellists answer the big questions of the day.

On the panel this week we have:

-Politician and businessman Steve Norris

-Lib Dem candidate for London Mayor Siobhan Benita

-Guardian columnist Zoe Williams

-Chairman of the Campaign Against Antisemitism Gideon Falter

You can get involved by calling LBC on 0345 60 60 973.



Tweet @LBC or text 84850.



Cross Question with Iain Dale: Wednesdays from 8pm.