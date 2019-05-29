Iain Dale’s Cross Question: Live From 8pm
29 May 2019, 15:43
Iain Dale hosts the weekly Cross Question debate and you can watch it here live from 8pm.
In a week of disappointing EU election results for the main parties, leadership contests and investigations into anti-Semitism and expulsions from the Labour Party Iain Dale and four panellists answer the big questions of the day.
On the panel this week we have:
-Politician and businessman Steve Norris
-Lib Dem candidate for London Mayor Siobhan Benita
-Guardian columnist Zoe Williams
-Chairman of the Campaign Against Antisemitism Gideon Falter
You can get involved by calling LBC on 0345 60 60 973.
Tweet @LBC or text 84850.
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Wednesdays from 8pm.