Is This How To Solve The Housing Crisis?

1 November 2018, 13:27 | Updated: 1 November 2018, 14:37

Entrepreneur Lance Forman made an interesting suggestion on how the UK could tackle the housing crisis.

During Iain Dale's Cross Question, the restaurateur suggested that employers could offer loans to employees in order to help them meet the deposit and get on the property ladder.

He said it would, in turn, be treated as a benefit in kind by the government for taxation purposes.

Fellow panellist James Brokenshire, the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government said he would "have a word with the chancellor".

The pair sat alongside Faiza Shahee, Director of CLASS, the equality think tank and Labour candidate for Chingford & Woodford Green as well as former Lib Dem Cabinet Minister David Laws.

