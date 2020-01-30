"Jeremy Corbyn turned my Dad from lifelong Labour man to Tory Brexiteer"

30 January 2020, 12:32

This caller revealed his father went from a lifelong Labour voter to a Conservative Brexiter... because of his dislike of Jeremy Corbyn.

He was just one of a number of calls that Iain Dale received on his show from Labour supporters who could vote for the current leader.

Joe called from St Helen's to reveal his father's thoughts.

He said: "It's unbelievable the number of people I've heard who've been lifelong Labour supporters and have never voted anything different but have decided to vote for not the Conservatives, but Boris this time.

"My father is an example. Not only has he been a lifelong Labour voter, but he's also been quite pro-European.

"As soon as Jeremy Corbyn took over - his background around the peace negotiations in Ireland, he viewed him as pro-IRA. His whole opinion on the European Union changed and he became very anti-European.

Iain Dale heard a number of callers who voted Tory because of Jeremy Corbyn
Iain Dale heard a number of callers who voted Tory because of Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: PA / LBC

"He was so polarising. Because he was 'friends with the IRA' as my Dad saw it, it caused his lifelong view of Europe to change.

"It's the same polarisation they've got in the US, if you believe one thing, then therefore you believe another."

Iain agreed, thinking that a lot of people doubted Mr Corbyn's patriotism.

The whole call was fascinating. Watch it at the top of the page.

