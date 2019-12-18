Labour MP says that whipping to vote against the Brexit deal is 'putting two fingers up to Labour Leave voters'

Graham Stringer, the MP for Blackley and Broughton, who is also the former Director of Labour Leave, told Iain Dale that the move was a 'fundamental mistake'.

The Labour MP gave his reaction to LBC about Labour whipping to vote against Boris Johnson's deal - he said that the move was a fundamental mistake and that it was 'putting two fingers up at Labour leave voters'.

He said that the move was sending out 'completely the wrong message'. Graham Stringer also urged Labour to reconsider the Party's official position and to instead have an 'official position of abstaining' as to 'vote in against, in principle, leaving the EU is not recognising what happened last Thursday'.