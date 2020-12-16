LBC callers have fiery clash over Covid Christmas rules

16 December 2020, 13:50

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment two callers had a fiery clash on how the Government should approach Covid restrictions over Christmas.

Housing minister Robert Jenrick has told LBC the Christmas Covid rules are "going to remain the same", but urged people to use "good judgement".

Talks on the relaxation of Covid rules over Christmas resumed at 10am on Wednesday amid pressure on Boris Johnson to rethink the three-household rule.

Mike from Bridgend told LBC's Iain Dale: "I think it's kind of inevitable that people have got plans locked in. It's very hard to deviate from that now.

"But I just think that the Government should give a much stronger message that getting together for a massive shindig at Christmas isn't necessarily a great idea,"

However, Paul from Kingston Upon Thames accused Mike of having a "slave morality" before he is having "about 18 people coming around on Christmas Eve" who together come from "probably about five" households.

He added: "I think you can still be sensible and make decisions for yourself. You don't have to necessarily obey everything the Government always says."

Later on in the exchange, Paul said: "Most people who are dying would be dead next year anyway."

Iain responded: "You've just lost the argument. If you hadn't lost it before, you've lost it with that one."

Mike then replied: "You're missing a Christmas party. Maybe just have a Christmas party in April when people have been vaccinated."

