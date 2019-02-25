Leave Voter Claims MPs Trying To Delay Brexit Are In Breach Of The Theft Act 1968
25 February 2019, 20:16
MPs trying to stop a “clean break Brexit” are in breach of the Theft Act 1968 and should be taken to court, a Leave supporting caller claimed.
During a bizarre phone call to LBC, a bemused Iain Dale told Ken: “I think you’re clutching at straws”.
But, the defiant caller insisted: "My vote is property and property is defined in the Theft Act 1968, it includes money and all other property real or personal".
The conversation was sparked after Labour announced it would back a second referendum to stop a “damaging Tory Brexit”.
The party will support or put forward an amendment in favour of a public vote in a bid to avoid such a scenario.
