Lib Dem Deputy Admits She Doesn't Know Why Lord Steel Was Let Back Into The Party

12 May 2019, 13:00 | Updated: 12 May 2019, 13:15

The deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats admitted to Iain Dale she has no idea why Lord Steel's suspension has been lifted.

Iain Dale challenged Jo Swinson as to why Lord Steel was let back into her party, after he was suspended over remarks he made about the late MP Cyril Smith to a child abuse inquiry.

The former party leader was suspended by the Liberal Democrats after admitting he was aware that Cyril Smith was a child abuser but took no further action.

Speaking to Iain Dale, Jo Swinson said that the investigation into Lord Steel was ongoing, even though he had been readmitted back into the party.

But when Iain asked why if he's still under investigation that he's been let back in, the deputy leader admitted she didn't know.

"I genuinely don't know," she said.

Iain said: "Sorry, you're a Scottish MP. This was a decision of the Scottish Liberal Democrats. You are the most senior Liberal Democrat in Scotland, you're deputy leader of the party, and you're telling me that you don't know."

Jo replied: "I genuinely am."

Former Liberal Democrat party leader David Steel
Former Liberal Democrat party leader David Steel. Picture: Getty

"What's the point of being a party leader if you don't know about these things?" Iain asked.

Jo then told Iain that she was "surprised" to hear the suspension was lifted, and that she "doesn't really understand why [suspension] wouldn't be the case for the whole [investigation].

"But that said, I'm not part of whatever discussions are happening in terms of legalistic process."

Iain said: "So to be clear, you do not agree with the decision to let him back in now?"

Jo replied: "Well I think it seems surprising.

"I would have thought that it would have been something which would have remained in place for the entirety of the investigation.

"That seems to me to be the obvious thing, so equally I think there's probably something about this that I don't know given that this is a live investigation."

Watch in the clip above.

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

Jo Swinson says David Lidington has been in talks about holding a second referendum

David Lidington In Talks About Second Brexit Vote, Says Lib Dem Deputy
Dame Margaret Beckett pays tribute to John Smith

Dame Margaret Beckett's Touching Tribute To John Smith 25 Years After His Death

Tony Blair warns a no-deal Brexit would spark a 'silent revolution'
Iain Dale on Sunday

Iain Dale On Sunday: Interview With Jo Swinson - Watch Live From 11am

Organised crime 'killing more UK citizens than terrorism and war'

BAFTA TV Awards: Stars to gather as Killing Eve takes on Bodyguard for top honours