Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe On “Pretty Serious Medication” In Iran Jail

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of the British woman jailed in Iran, has told LBC his wife is on “pretty serious medication” to keep her calm.

Mr Ratcliffe also said his wife had been suffering regular panic attacks after attempts to free her so far have been in vain.

The British-Iranian mother is serving a five-year jail sentence after being convicted of spying in 2016 - a charge she vehemently denies.

But since learning she could face new charges - Mr Ratcliffe said his wife is struggling.

He told Iain Dale: “This past week she has been very, very low.

“Today she was a bit more angry but she’s on some pretty serious medication now to try and keep her calm.

“She still talks about having panic attacks every other week.”

Picture: LBC

Mr Ratcliffe had hoped his wife would be home for Christmas, but moved the goalposts to Easter when that did not happen.

He’s now hoping Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s case will be raised when Boris Johnson meets his Iranian counterpart for Iran nuclear deal talks later.

You can watch his LBC interview in the video at the top of this page.