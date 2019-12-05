Nigel Farage responds to the resignation of Brexit Party MEPs

5 December 2019, 20:52

Brexit Leader Nigel Farage responds to the resignation of Brexit Party MEPs earlier today.

Mr Farage said that the Conservatives are "utterly flawed in saying that a vote for the Brexit Party will split the vote and let Labour in. It is completely the other way round."

The leader of the Brexit Party said he was successful in forming a group of people to get Brexit back on track and managed to get Boris Johnson to move the narrative to go for Canada style free trade deal.

He said that by dropping his candidates, "Far from risking Brexit, I have done my utmost to save Brexit in whatever form and stop a second referendum."

"In the North of England," he said, "the Brexit Party is ripping the old Labour vote to bits."

